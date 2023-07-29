Short Interest in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Declines By 17.6%

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peakstone Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

Peakstone Realty Trust Increases Dividend

PKST stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.75. 128,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,893. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Peakstone Realty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.