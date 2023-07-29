Short Interest in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Declines By 14.8%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,940,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 16,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Oracle by 94,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,883,809,000 after buying an additional 1,618,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,815,566,000 after buying an additional 1,570,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,572,592,000 after buying an additional 136,383 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after buying an additional 2,644,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,912,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,819,401. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.05. The stock has a market cap of $314.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

