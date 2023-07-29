Short Interest in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Decreases By 15.9%

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 134,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on One Liberty Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on One Liberty Properties from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 23.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 11.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:OLP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.42. 33,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,249. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $435.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $28.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Articles

