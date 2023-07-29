Short Interest in Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Increases By 117.1%

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 117.1% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE JGH traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $11.63. 72,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,070. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1035 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,631,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after acquiring an additional 349,587 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 13.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 420,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48,656 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 326,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 32,927 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 279,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 23.4% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 91,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

