Short Interest in Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Increases By 117.1%

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 117.1% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JGH traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $11.63. 72,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,070. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1035 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
