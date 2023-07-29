Short Interest in NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Increases By 111.1%

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,800 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the June 30th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of NexTech AR Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

NexTech AR Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NEXCF stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NexTech AR Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.96.

About NexTech AR Solutions

NexTech AR Solutions ( OTCMKTS:NEXCF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that NexTech AR Solutions will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

