Short Interest in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Declines By 19.3%

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,700 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 355,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 287,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexImmune

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in NexImmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NexImmune by 566.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 95,104 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NexImmune by 44.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 22,761 shares during the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexImmune Price Performance

Shares of NEXI remained flat at $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 79,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,435. NexImmune has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37.

About NexImmune

NexImmune ( NASDAQ:NEXI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that NexImmune will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

