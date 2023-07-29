Short Interest in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Increases By 30.1%

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the June 30th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGVC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 315.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NGVC stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.25 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 1.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Articles

