Short Interest in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Drops By 14.6%

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) by 102.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,144 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148.11% and a negative return on equity of 365.53%.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

