Short Interest in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Grows By 23.7%

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the June 30th total of 342,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 340,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Mesa Air Group Stock Up 5.1 %

MESA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 184,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,709. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $121.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.14 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Air Group

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 278,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 470,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. 37.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines, Inc and the United Airlines, Inc The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. It also engages in the leasing of aircrafts and engine types to third parties.

