Short Interest in Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Increases By 31.7%

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the June 30th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 213,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 148,870 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 216.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 110,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MIGI opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mawson Infrastructure Group ( NASDAQ:MIGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 71.92%. The company had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

