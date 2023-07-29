Short Interest in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCW) Increases By 147.6%

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 147.6% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.