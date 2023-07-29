Short Interest in Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Grows By 128.7%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,097,900 shares, a growth of 128.7% from the June 30th total of 480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of LSRCF stock remained flat at $155.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.39 and a 200-day moving average of $160.88. Lasertec has a 52-week low of $106.43 and a 52-week high of $212.00.

Lasertec Company Profile

Lasertec Corporation engages in development, manufacture, sale, and service of semiconductor-related and flat panel display (FPD)-related systems, and laser microscopes in Japan and internationally. It offers inspection and measurement systems for mask blanks, photomasks, and wafers; FPD photomask inspection systems; laser microscopes, which are used in the areas as semiconductor materials, transparent films, coating materials, inorganic and organic materials, biological samples, metal parts, and plastic components; and lithium-ion batteries.

