Short Interest in Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Grows By 128.7%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,097,900 shares, a growth of 128.7% from the June 30th total of 480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Lasertec Price Performance
Shares of LSRCF stock remained flat at $155.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.39 and a 200-day moving average of $160.88. Lasertec has a 52-week low of $106.43 and a 52-week high of $212.00.
Lasertec Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lasertec
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.