Short Interest in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Expands By 56.9%

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,400 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the June 30th total of 284,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Landsea Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Landsea Homes in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landsea Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landsea Homes

In other news, CEO John Ho purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Forsum purchased 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $99,997.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 429,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Ho acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 59,999 shares of company stock valued at $449,993 in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 17.4% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 382,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 56,577 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the second quarter worth about $2,869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 4,103.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 210,116 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 143,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 40,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 187.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares during the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landsea Homes stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,063. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18. Landsea Homes has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Landsea Homes had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $241.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landsea Homes will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

