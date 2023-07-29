Short Interest in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Rises By 28.2%

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the June 30th total of 26,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Kenon stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,408. Kenon has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 58.05%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Kenon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the fourth quarter worth about $119,793,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kenon by 6,748.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 24,563 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kenon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Kenon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Kenon by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 13,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

