Short Interest in Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Expands By 131.0%

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 131.0% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Japan Exchange Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JPXGY traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $8.79. 3,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,297. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93. Japan Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11.
Japan Exchange Group Company Profile
