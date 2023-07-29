Short Interest in Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Expands By 131.0%

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 131.0% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Japan Exchange Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JPXGY traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $8.79. 3,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,297. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93. Japan Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11.

Japan Exchange Group Company Profile

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. The company engages in the operation of financial instruments exchange markets for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments to market users; publication of stock prices and quotations; provision of market facilities for trading of commodity derivatives, physical commodities, and commodity index futures; self-regulatory operations, such as listing examination, listed company compliance, market surveillance, and inspections and examinations of trading participants.

