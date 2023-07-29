Short Interest in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Rises By 22.8%

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 143,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.Jill

In other J.Jill news, Director James S. Scully sold 7,024 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $146,169.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,251.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Scully sold 9,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $194,492.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,062,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,530 shares of company stock valued at $609,670 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Get J.Jill alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.Jill

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its holdings in J.Jill by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 883,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,003,000 after purchasing an additional 357,327 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in J.Jill by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in J.Jill by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 41,383 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in J.Jill during the 4th quarter valued at $4,163,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in J.Jill by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 141,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.Jill Price Performance

Shares of JILL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,521. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $238.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.13.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 1,653.14% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

Further Reading

