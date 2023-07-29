Short Interest in InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN) Grows By 30.0%

InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

InFinT Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of InFinT Acquisition stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. InFinT Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,947,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after acquiring an additional 743,231 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 248,467 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 58,826 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC increased its stake in InFinT Acquisition by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 18,027 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InFinT Acquisition Company Profile

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on share exchange, and share reconstruction and amalgamation with similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in financial technology sections in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

