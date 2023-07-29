Short Interest in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Grows By 26.1%

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 2,570,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE HIW traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.22. 1,026,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $35.78.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.89%.

HIW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

