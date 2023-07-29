Short Interest in GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Rises By 28.6%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Handelsbanken assumed coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.50.

GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance

Shares of GNNDY opened at $81.53 on Friday. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $114.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.84. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

