Short Interest in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Increases By 1,164.5%

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,200 shares, a growth of 1,164.5% from the June 30th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Freeline Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ FRLN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 70,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,722. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $15.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $1.35. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Freeline Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRLN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 236,312 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

FRLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $225.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.