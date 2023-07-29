Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Grows By 159.5%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, an increase of 159.5% from the June 30th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,008,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,232,000 after buying an additional 1,075,744 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 2,920.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,946,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,881,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,717,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,461,000 after purchasing an additional 288,264 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 234,225 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 599,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,122,000 after purchasing an additional 55,618 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

FTXG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.91. 900,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,885. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1076 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

