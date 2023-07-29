Short Interest in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Expands By 121.3%

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, an increase of 121.3% from the June 30th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 76,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4,233.9% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 48,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 47,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 40,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FTCS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.62. 280,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,298. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $79.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.33.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2368 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

