Short Interest in EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Rises By 28.9%

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the June 30th total of 9,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 545,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
EpicQuest Education Group International Stock Up 19.4 %
NASDAQ EEIQ opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. EpicQuest Education Group International has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.63.
About EpicQuest Education Group International
