Short Interest in EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Rises By 28.9%

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the June 30th total of 9,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 545,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EpicQuest Education Group International Stock Up 19.4 %

NASDAQ EEIQ opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. EpicQuest Education Group International has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.63.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency courses and transfer pathways for students pursuing university degrees; and operates a career-training college.

