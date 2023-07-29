Short Interest in Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) Drops By 18.1%

Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 715,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NETI shares. Pareto Securities started coverage on Eneti in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eneti

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Eneti during the first quarter worth approximately $996,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eneti by 84.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 168,787 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eneti Price Performance

Shares of NETI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 190,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. Eneti has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $486.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. Eneti had a net margin of 43.52% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Eneti will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc engages in offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

