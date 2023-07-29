Short Interest in Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Drops By 44.4%

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CWXZF. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Down 2.8 %

CWXZF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $5.74.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

