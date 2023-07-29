Short Interest in Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Expands By 25.2%

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,600 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 982,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 215.9 days.

Dollarama Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DLMAF traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.98. 160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.57. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $67.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

