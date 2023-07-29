Short Interest in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Drops By 24.3%

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Daiwa Securities Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DSEEY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.35. 206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Daiwa Securities Group has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.