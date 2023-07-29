Short Interest in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Drops By 61.9%

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CSPI. StockNews.com began coverage on CSP in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get CSP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $33,273.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 599,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,451,217.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,827 shares of company stock valued at $83,904. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CSP Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CSP by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in CSP during the first quarter worth $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CSP during the third quarter worth $283,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CSP by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CSP by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

CSPI stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.61. 6,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,727. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. CSP has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.18.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter.

CSP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

About CSP

(Get Free Report)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.