Short Interest in Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Increases By 93.3%

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 740,300 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the June 30th total of 383,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CRYBF remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 636,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,093. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

About Cryptoblox Technologies

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc focuses on developing and implementing blockchain products and services for use in financial services, battery technology and electric vehicle, phone and computer applications, and cryptocurrency sectors. It provides services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience.

