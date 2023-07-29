Short Interest in Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Increases By 93.3%

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 740,300 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the June 30th total of 383,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Cryptoblox Technologies Price Performance
Shares of CRYBF remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 636,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,093. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
About Cryptoblox Technologies
