Short Interest in Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAAW) Increases By 125.0%

Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conyers Park III Acquisition stock. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAAW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 312,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Conyers Park III Acquisition Stock Performance

CPAAW remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 45,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,130. Conyers Park III Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.

