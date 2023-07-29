Short Interest in Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Expands By 34.6%

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the June 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 30,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,051. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.16. Commercial International Bank has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE provides retail, corporate, and investment banking services in Egypt. The company operates in following segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Others. It offers current and saving accounts, easy accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; and personal/overdraft/mortgage, educational, solar, travel, car finance, and unsecured personal loans, as well as revolving overdraft salary upfront services.

