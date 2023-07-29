Short Interest in Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE) Drops By 60.0%

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Leaf Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLOE. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the first quarter worth $129,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital by 110.8% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Leaf Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOE traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.61. 551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944. Clover Leaf Capital has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20.

Clover Leaf Capital Company Profile

Clover Leaf Capital ( NASDAQ:CLOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the companies operating in the cannabis industry.

