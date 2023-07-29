Short Interest in Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Rises By 20.5%

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGFGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,600 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 283,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 97.6 days.

Cineplex Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXGF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.72. 218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,184. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

