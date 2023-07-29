Short Interest in Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI) Grows By 183.3%

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cascadia Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,724,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Cascadia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $443,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Cascadia Acquisition by 18.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 187,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Cascadia Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Cascadia Acquisition Stock Performance

Cascadia Acquisition stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Cascadia Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57.

Cascadia Acquisition Company Profile

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on sourcing business combination opportunities in industry sectors, including advanced technologies comprising robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence.

