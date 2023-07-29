Short Interest in Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Rises By 84.6%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the June 30th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 258.5 days.
Carbios SAS Stock Performance
Shares of COOSF remained flat at $30.50 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23. Carbios SAS has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $44.49.
About Carbios SAS
