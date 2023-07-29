Short Interest in Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Rises By 84.6%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the June 30th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 258.5 days.

Carbios SAS Stock Performance

Shares of COOSF remained flat at $30.50 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23. Carbios SAS has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $44.49.

Get Carbios SAS alerts:

About Carbios SAS

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

Receive News & Ratings for Carbios SAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbios SAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.