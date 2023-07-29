Short Interest in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Rises By 24.2%

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,700 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 302,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cable One Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:CABO traded down $12.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $710.10. The company had a trading volume of 37,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,873. Cable One has a 1 year low of $602.70 and a 1 year high of $1,464.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $663.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $697.90.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.40 by ($4.78). Cable One had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cable One will post 50.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 60.38%.

CABO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,021.67.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total value of $216,305.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cable One

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cable One in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cable One by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

