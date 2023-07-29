Short Interest in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU) Drops By 57.1%

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKHU remained flat at $10.55 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37. Burtech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.24.

Get Burtech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $133,000.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.