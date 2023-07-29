Short Interest in BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Increases By 88.8%

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the June 30th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.0 days.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $3.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.65 to C$3.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.
About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB REIT invests in industrial, off-downtown core office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 75 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet.
See Also
