Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Drops By 72.5%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the June 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

Brookfield Property Partners stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.24. 25,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,763. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

