Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Increases By 92.8%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 92.8% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAM traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $15.43. 36,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,760. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 10th were given a $0.2891 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

