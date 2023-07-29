Short Interest in Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Declines By 60.2%

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the June 30th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Brera Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ BREA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,099. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. Brera has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

Get Brera alerts:

Brera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Brera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.