Short Interest in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Drops By 26.6%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the June 30th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belite Bio by 1,397.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after buying an additional 757,560 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Belite Bio by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLTE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belite Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLTE traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.10. 91,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,335. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89. Belite Bio has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). Analysts predict that Belite Bio will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

