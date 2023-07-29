Short Interest in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Expands By 29.6%

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the June 30th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,218,000. 21.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barfresh Food Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRFH opened at $1.40 on Friday. Barfresh Food Group has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group ( NASDAQ:BRFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 143.19% and a negative net margin of 71.44%. The business had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

