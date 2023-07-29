Short Interest in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Declines By 19.3%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) by 22,141.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ BOSC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,633. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.14 million for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.85%.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

