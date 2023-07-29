Short Interest in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Decreases By 56.3%

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the June 30th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Apollomics in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollomics in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in shares of Apollomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,238,000. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollomics alerts:

Apollomics Price Performance

Shares of APLM opened at $5.74 on Friday. Apollomics has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Apollomics

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollomics in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Free Report)

Apollomics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to address unmet medical needs in California, Hangzhou, Shanghai, China, and Australia. It develops APL-101 (Vebreltinib), a potent, selective c-Met inhibitor for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and other advanced tumors; APL-102 is an oral active, small molecule multiple tyrosine kinase inhibitor for liver cancer, breast cancer, and esophageal cancer; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate to treat cancers within the brain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.