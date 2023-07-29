Short Interest in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Decreases By 20.9%

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 35,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Alithya Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALYA opened at $1.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.34 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Alithya Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alithya Group

Alithya Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 95,901 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,018,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 181,802 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,175,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 39,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

