SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) Short Interest Update

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 290,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at SHF

In related news, insider Donald Emmi purchased 141,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $53,584.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,924.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 290,012 shares of company stock worth $129,175 over the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get SHF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SHF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHFS. Sabby Management LLC raised its holdings in SHF by 624.9% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,163,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,003,350 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SHF in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SHF by 341.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48,420 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SHF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SHF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHF Price Performance

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $10.50) on shares of SHF in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of SHFS remained flat at $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,295. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. SHF has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter.

SHF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.