Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,238 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 2.5% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,521.00.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL opened at $60.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.80. The firm has a market cap of $212.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.