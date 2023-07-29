ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Short Interest Down 17.2% in July

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $9.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $569.54. 2,042,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.09, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $614.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $555.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.11.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.48.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,786 shares of company stock worth $15,677,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

