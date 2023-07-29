Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.43. Approximately 146,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 646,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.
Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.
Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
