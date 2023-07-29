Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.43. Approximately 146,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 646,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at $584,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 15.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 98,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth about $1,583,000. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

